Amdocs 5G Solutions Expand to Accelerate 5G Standalone Networks Experiences and Monetization Opportunities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs DOX, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced the expansion of its 5G Value Plane offerings to seamlessly serve emerging 5G standalone networks. By embedding cross-network automation across all aspects of the business, communications service providers (CSPs) can unlock the full potential of 5G.



While the promise of new 5G use cases and business models are high, the reality is rushing in as CSPs look for real 5G monetization opportunities to justify their investments. The broader potential of 5G lies in the ability to dynamically leverage the 5G network in different ways, including new automated and dynamic operations paradigms tailored to specific needs of applications, partners, and enterprises – evolving from the "one size fits all" network.

Karl Whitelock, IDC Research Vice President Communications Service Provider Operations and Monetization said: "There is a lot to consider regarding the future of 5G networks. When identifying new use cases, an important point is addressing these opportunities now – not later – to ensure readiness across the entire business. To deal with complexities, areas such as orchestration, automation, AI and machine learning across the network become critical as new business and monetization opportunities come to light."

Amdocs' 5G Value Plane solution expansion integrates with end-to-end service orchestration to power real-time business-driven network slice management and orchestration, as well as dynamic, optimal placement of network functions and AI-driven autonomous operations across the entire lifecycle. It also drives new use cases around Network Data Analytics (NWDAF), utilizing network data to support enhanced automation, closed-loop operations, self-healing and ensuring the performance of new monetizable 5G services. The Network Exposure Function (NEF) also provides a platform for network access and capabilities "as-a-service," exposing 5G functionality to a rich partner ecosystem.

Amdocs' 5G solutions have consistently expanded to serve the 5G Value Plane, ensuring communications service providers can innovate, launch, execute and monetize amazing new experiences for their customers. With an end-to-end, automated approach encompassing end-to-end lifecycle management, service and network orchestration, data analytics, API exposure, policy and charging, the 5G Value Plane acts as a powerful and distributed "brain." It empowers the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises, and partners across the 5G network.

Laser-focused on what's possible with 5G, Amdocs is working with the 5G Open Innovation Lab and collaborators like Microsoft to significantly invest in developing state-of-the-art use cases around such areas like driverless cars, rural connectivity, food resiliency, and enterprise. The Lab's joint effort ensures startups across a broad spectrum of industries have the expertise they need to build what's next in edge computing, setting the orchestration groundwork for future initiatives that will become the backbone of our digital society.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said: "As 5G standalone networks continue to launch across the globe, there are immense challenges to unlocking their full potential. Success requires a close linkage between the business and the network, as well as robust automation capabilities, to ensure communications service providers can deliver exceptional experiences for their customers and partners, as well as flexibly monetize these innovative new services. The 5G value plane is key to unlocking this opportunity for service providers."

Supporting Resources

Download Amdocs' 101 5G use cases ebook

Learn more about Amdocs' 5G offerings

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 1, 2022.

Media Contact:

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: Michael.Zema@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com