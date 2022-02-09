ZAGG partners with Eastman to manufacture sustainable smartphone cases made with Tritan Renew

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, a global leader and innovator in mobile device protection, today announced a new materials partnership with Eastman to incorporate Tritan™ Renew copolyester into ZAGG's Gear4 protective smartphone cases. Employing a revolutionary, material-to-material molecular recycling technology, Tritan Renew from Eastman offers recycled content* and reduces the use of fossil-based resources.



The partnership with Eastman will allow ZAGG to offer select cases that are more sustainable with Tritan Renew — which contains 50% certified recycled content* — while delivering the same durability and quality for which ZAGG is known. During fiscal year 2021, ZAGG's efforts have helped divert 60 tons of plastic waste from landfills or the ocean, the equivalent of 5.86 million water bottles, and have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 51 metric tons compared to processes using fossil-based resources.

"Our mission at ZAGG is to protect better. That includes not only our mobile devices but also our environment and the world we live in," said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. "ZAGG with Tritan Renew allows users to feel confident their device is safe and they're making a difference in the world by protecting our planet."

Eastman's molecular recycling technology breaks down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to create new materials. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with hard-to-recycle plastic, molecular recycling diverts plastic waste from landfills and incinerators or from becoming litter in the ocean.

As a global citizen, ZAGG is carefully considering environmental improvements to packaging, product materials, manufacturing, recycling and more. The Eastman partnership reinforces ZAGG's commitment to sustainability as the company believes there's a better solution for plastic waste than landfills and incinerators. Current mechanical recycling programs can only accept certain types of plastic and usually result in materials that do not offer the same durability and clarity as the original materials.

"ZAGG is changing the way it thinks about, designs, and produces its mobile phone accessories, and Eastman is proud to be a part of their efforts to create products that directly benefit consumers and the planet," said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics at Eastman.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).

Tritan™ is a trademark of Eastman.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About Eastman in the circular economy

In 2019, Eastman began commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated, or worse, end up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste plastics traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot—including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene—derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

