Pasithea Therapeutics Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Preeminent Scientist Dr. Daniel Weinberger

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA ("Pasithea" or the "Company"), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Weinberger to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").



Dr. Weinberger is the Director and CEO of the Lieber Institute for Brain Development at the Johns Hopkins Medical Center and Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, Neuroscience and Human Genetics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He was formerly Director of the Genes, Cognition, and Psychosis Program of the Intramural Research Program, National Institute of Mental Health, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Weinberger attended college at the Johns Hopkins University and medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and did residencies in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and in neurology at George Washington University. He is board certified in both psychiatry and neurology.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Daniel Weinberger to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics. "For a generation, Dr. Weinberger has been at the forefront of the scientific research in neuropsychiatric disorders. His landmark research in the biological origins and genetic expressions of schizophrenia has helped transform the public's understanding of mental illness. Dr. Weinberger's expertise and insight will be critical to Pasithea as we advance our mission of developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying psychiatric and neurological disorders."

"There is no treatment used in psychiatry today that was discovered based on an understanding of the causative mechanisms of illness. Pasithea is committed to changing that, to finding new approaches based on fundamental genetic and molecular mechanisms of illness. This is music to my ears, and I am thrilled to be part of the advisory team that will help guide this pioneering effort to change the landscape of treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders," stated Dr. Weinberger.

In 2003, Science magazine highlighted the genetic research of Dr. Weinberger's lab as the second biggest scientific breakthrough of the year, behind the origin of the cosmos. His recent work has focused on genetic and epigenetic regulation of the expression in the human brain of genes associated with developmental brain disorders.

Dr. Weinberger has published over 800 papers in peer-reviewed journals, and is the recipient of many honors and awards, including the Sarnat International Prize of the National Academy of Medicine, The International Neuroscience Prize of the Gertrud Reemtsma Foundation of the Max Planck Society, the NIH Directors Award, The Roche-Nature Medicine Neuroscience Award, The William K. Warren Medical Research Institute Award, the Adolf Meyer Prize of the American Psychiatric Association, the Foundation's Fund Prize from the American Psychiatric Association, and the Lieber Prize of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. He is past president of the Society of Biological Psychiatry and of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

