Tricolor Wins LendIt Fintech Industry Awards for Excellence in Financial Inclusion

DALLAS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor today announced it has been named the LendIt Fintech Industry Award winner for Excellence in Financial Inclusion. Tricolor was honored for its use of advanced technology as the core of a purpose-driven model that significantly and measurably improves physical and financial mobility for the millions of underserved Hispanics in America.
Sixty (60) million Hispanics live in the United States, yet more than a third have no or limited access to mainstream credit, creating financial and transportation challenges for a fast-growing segment of the American population that is forecast to make up more than 30% of the U.S. workforce by 2060. This high barrier to affordable financing results in scarce options and predatory terms.
Tricolor leverages artificial intelligence (A.I.), nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and over 23 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics. To date, Tricolor, a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has disbursed nearly $2 billion in affordable auto loans as part of its mission to empower underserved Hispanics and provide them with a path to a better future through both physical and upward financial mobility.
"We are honored to be named winner of the LendIt Award for Excellence in Financial Inclusion and grateful for their recognition of our commitment to advancing financial opportunity in America," said Daniel Chu, founder and CEO of Tricolor. "Access to affordable credit to purchase a vehicle unlocks opportunity, and our A.I.-powered platform expands financial inclusivity for consumers. We believe that when barriers to economic equality are lifted, everyone benefits. We will continue to grow in service to our mission and to help our customers more equitably pursue the American Dream."
Over the last year, Tricolor has worked aggressively to expand its mission-driven, A.I.-powered approach to reach even more customers. As part of this effort, the company recently launched a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) business unit named Tricolor Financial to scale the company's proprietary scoring capability even further. Tricolor also announced a $90 million equity investment from BlackRock ("BlackRock Funds") to help fund these initiatives.
For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolor.com and tricolorholdings.com.
About Tricolor
Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 50 retail dealerships across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed nearly $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Stephanie Hicks
Cosmo PR for Tricolor
(805) 295-9455
stephanie@cosmo-pr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.