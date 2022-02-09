Tricolor Wins LendIt Fintech Industry Awards for Excellence in Financial Inclusion

DALLAS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor today announced it has been named the LendIt Fintech Industry Award winner for Excellence in Financial Inclusion. Tricolor was honored for its use of advanced technology as the core of a purpose-driven model that significantly and measurably improves physical and financial mobility for the millions of underserved Hispanics in America.



Sixty (60) million Hispanics live in the United States, yet more than a third have no or limited access to mainstream credit, creating financial and transportation challenges for a fast-growing segment of the American population that is forecast to make up more than 30% of the U.S. workforce by 2060. This high barrier to affordable financing results in scarce options and predatory terms.

Tricolor leverages artificial intelligence (A.I.), nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and over 23 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics. To date, Tricolor, a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has disbursed nearly $2 billion in affordable auto loans as part of its mission to empower underserved Hispanics and provide them with a path to a better future through both physical and upward financial mobility.

"We are honored to be named winner of the LendIt Award for Excellence in Financial Inclusion and grateful for their recognition of our commitment to advancing financial opportunity in America," said Daniel Chu, founder and CEO of Tricolor. "Access to affordable credit to purchase a vehicle unlocks opportunity, and our A.I.-powered platform expands financial inclusivity for consumers. We believe that when barriers to economic equality are lifted, everyone benefits. We will continue to grow in service to our mission and to help our customers more equitably pursue the American Dream."

Over the last year, Tricolor has worked aggressively to expand its mission-driven, A.I.-powered approach to reach even more customers. As part of this effort, the company recently launched a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) business unit named Tricolor Financial to scale the company's proprietary scoring capability even further. Tricolor also announced a $90 million equity investment from BlackRock ("BlackRock Funds") to help fund these initiatives.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 50 retail dealerships across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed nearly $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.