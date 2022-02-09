Selecta Biosciences to Participate at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB, a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually February 14-18, 2022.
SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Presentation Date: Friday February 18th, 2022
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Webcast: Click Here
An archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.selectabio.com.
About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences Inc. SELB is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body's natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.
For Investors:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-929-469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com
For Media:
Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
+1-646-751-4366
bleigh@lifescicomms.com
