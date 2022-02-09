Sotera Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company SHC, a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's operating highlights and financial results.
To participate in the live call, please dial 1-833-303-1211 if dialing-in from the United States or Canada, or 1-918-922-6527 if dialing-in from other locations. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time using conference ID 6076057. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on March 1.
Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/special-notices. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at https://investors.soterahealth.com/ethylene-oxide-eo-overview.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.
|Contacts
|Sally J. Curley, IRC
|Jenny Kobin
|Curley Global IR, LLC
|IR Advisory Solutions
|IR@soterahealth.com
|IR@soterahealth.com
|Kristin Gibbs
|Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
|kgibbs@soterahealth.com
Source: Sotera Health Company
