SMC/Genesis Financial Announces Completion of 2019 and 2020 PCAOB Audits in preparation for S-1 Registration Filing

Charleston, SC, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") SMCE and its majority-owned subsidiary, Genesis Financial, Inc. ("Genesis") - an integrated financial technology company ("Fintech") with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, are pleased to announce the completion of fiscal years 2019 and 2020 financial statement audits. The Company has commenced on fiscal year 2021 financial statement audit and expects to complete it very shortly.



Completing the Company's PCAOB financial audit is a critical and major milestone that ensures the timely filing of the Company's S-1 Registration statement with the SEC to attain reporting issuer status. The S-1 Registration statement will also provide our shareholders and the public at large additional clarity on how the Company intends to execute its business plan and revenue growth; organically or thru joint ventures/acquisitions.

About Genesis Financial, Inc.

Genesis, with 23 employees under its purview along with 120 financial consultants, advisors, and representatives, is a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions. Genesis, focusing on fintech-powered wealth management services, operated its business through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services. The two operating subsidiaries are the Ballast Group and The Financial Link Group. For more information, visit www.ballast.com.au and www.tflg.com.au.

The Australian Wealth Management industry has over 25,000 financial advisors managing 2.2 million investors. The annual fees generated by the Wealth Management industry is close to $3.9 billion. According to AITE (2020) at least 10 million adults are underserved or not served at all by the Australian Financial Advisors. Genesis has firmly positioned itself to acquire and consolidate to expand in Australia's fragmented Independent Dealer Group business sector.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.

