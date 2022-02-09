Identity Solutions Provider BIO-key Honored with Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Four Categories

WALL, N.J., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI, an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, announced today that its solutions have been honored as Gold badge winners in four product categories for the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform was awarded the Gold badge in the Identity and Access Management, Multi-factor Authentication, and Single Sign-On product categories, while the company's Identity-Bound Biometrics were awarded the Gold badge in the Biometrics category.



The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are a worldwide program produced by Cybersecurity Insiders and the Information Security Community on LinkedIn to recognize and honor the world's most innovative cybersecurity organizations, products, and professionals. Nominations are reviewed by cybersecurity experts at both organizations, with voting taking place on the Cyber Security Excellence Awards website.

"It's an honor to be recognized by this group of cybersecurity experts," said Michael DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman and CEO. "Winning in these product categories recognizes the hard work and innovation that we've put into our solutions to continue to lead the market by providing a unique combination of IAM and Identity-Bound Biometrics for our customers."

For over 25 years, organizations across all verticals, especially in higher education, finance, government, and healthcare have trusted BIO-key to help them eliminate passwords, secure remote access, prevent cyberattacks, and improve productivity for their IT teams. BIO-key's award-winning solutions offer an easy and secure way to authenticate the identity of employees, customers, and suppliers, while managing their access across devices and applications.

To learn more about BIO-key's solutions please visit the company website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

