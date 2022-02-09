The Worldwide Dye Sublimated Apparel Industry is Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dye Sublimated Apparel Market By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Printing Technique, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dye Sublimated Apparel Market size is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Dye sublimated apparels are generally lightweight and appropriate for different kinds of work environments. The growth of dye sublimated apparel is fueled by the growing number of clothes dyed every day. Moreover, the market growth is further boosted by the increasing spending on tailored clothes with print photographs.

Additionally, the dye sublimated apparel market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the less time and massive production of printed and photographed garments. Conversely, the growth of the dye sublimated apparel market is expected to be hampered by the significant downfall of the worldwide textile industry because of the outbreak of a global pandemic. Moreover, the players operating in the market is expected to witness many challenges due to the huge cost related to printing techniques.

It has become critical to incorporate reduced frictional resistance technology with an aim to ensure breathability and reduce the wrinkles occurrence of apparel. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected to augment due to the increasing expenditure on several customized clothes with printed graphics and gradient tones. Many retailers are entering into retail space as the majority of consumers in well-established as well as emerging countries are moving to digital marketplaces in order to buy products. This factor is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the dye sublimated apparel market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the textile industry has been hampered significantly. Due to the stringent lockdown restrictions and other measures, the demand and need for fashionable clothes witnessed a declining trend. Governments ordered to shut down all non-essential shops and outlets including apparel stores and malls. As a result, the demand for dye sublimated apparel was hampered during the pandemic period. With strict social distancing regulations in place, consumers were forced to stay inside their homes so as to curb the transmission rate. These aspects had hindered the growth & demand for dye sublimated apparel during the pandemic period.

Market Growth Factors:

Increased production speed and high-volume systems is expected to boost the market growth

Presently, a growing number of clothes are colored as well as dyed. The demand for dye sublimated apparel is boosted by the huge volume of clothes dyed in the market. The latest printheads provide higher print speed and an automatic circulation system, hence decreasing downtime. The customers are encouraged to dye their clothes with high quality due to the decreased amount of time and higher production of photographed and printed garments.

Emerging trends of digital printing in the sublimated sportswear market

The sportswear industry has moved to sublimation printing as it is a less costly method. Moreover, it is a sustainable printing process that consumes less time. The demand for appealing and fashionable sportswear apparel has been increased due to the growing style and fashion trend among the Z generation. In addition, the demand for sublimated sportswear has been driven by the increasing awareness about innovative designs and customization options. The primary customers for sublimated sportswear are the mainstream customers like professionals sports teams.

Market Restraining Factor:

COVID-19 pandemic hampered the market growth

The global pandemic has negatively affected a majority of industries including the textile sector. Owing to the stringent lockdown measures and ban on movement, the textile industry was completely hindered during the first quarter of 2020. In addition, governments' ban on non-essential facilities including shopping malls and retail stores had declined the demand for dye sublimated apparel and the trend is still witnessed in some parts of the world.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The offline distribution channel segment procured the highest revenue share of the dye sublimated apparel market in 2020. Factors such as the increase in consumer inclinations toward offline stores as they provide a wide range of dye sublimated customized apparel based on different themes including logos of sports clubs, and festivals.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into T-shirts, Golf Shirts, Hoodies, Leggings, and Others. The leggings segment is expected to display the fastest growth rate during the forecasting period. Leggings have gained high popularity among consumers as a must-have clothing product because they provide flexibility, comfort, and mobility. This factor is responsible for the growth of the segment.

Printing Technique Outlook

Based on Printing Technique, the market is segmented into Small Format Heat Press, Calendar Heat Press, Flatbed Heat Press and 3D Vacuum Heat Press. The small format heat press segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the dye sublimated apparel market in 2020. Small format heat presses are majorly regarded by small and medium budget companies that have been searching for a highly flexible system.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecasting years. Factor such as the rise in demand for comfortable and stylish decorative apparel is responsible for the growth of the regional market. Constant upsurge in the number of public gatherings, concerts, and outdoor exhibitions is further boosting this trend.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Gildan Activewear Inc., Under Armour Inc., HanesBrands Inc., Royal Apparel Inc., Bella+Canvas, dasFlow Custom Athletic Apparel, Oasis Sublimation, Wooter Apparel, Renfro Corporation and Augusta Sportswear Brands.

