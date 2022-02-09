Global Open Source Services Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Source Services Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global Open source services market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global Open source services market to grow with a CAGR of 18.38% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on open source services market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on Open source services market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global Open source services market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Open source services market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Simple management and less cost of software licensing
2) Restraints
- The shortage of applications that run open-source software
3) Opportunities
- The increasing adoption of open source cloud technology
What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the open source services market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the open source services market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global open source services market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Open Source Services Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Open Source Services Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vertical
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Open Source Services Market
4. Open Source Services Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Open Source Services Market by Service Type
5.1. Managed Services
5.2. Professional Services
6. Global Open Source Services Market by Vertical
6.1. IT and ITES
6.2. Transportation and Logistics
6.3. Telecommunications
6.4. BFSI
6.5. Manufacturing
6.6. Healthcare and Life Sciences
6.7. Consumer Goods and Retail
6.8. Others
7. Global Open Source Services Market by Region 2021-2027
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Open Source Services Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. IBM Corporation
8.2.2. C AHEAD
8.2.3. Happiest Minds
8.2.4. Evoke Technologies Pvt Ltd
8.2.5. TietoEVRY Corporation
8.2.6. Swan Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd.
8.2.7. Fujitsu Limited
8.2.8. Infosys
8.2.9. Cisco Systems
8.2.10. ATOS
8.2.11. HCL Corporation
