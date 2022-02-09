The Worldwide Cloud Robotics Industry is Expected to Reach $40+ Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Robotics Market to 2030: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud robotics market will reach $40.29 billion by 2030, growing by 26.5% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by proliferation of the cloud technology, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies, the cost-effectiveness and enhanced process efficiency of cloud robotics, and the increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global cloud robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cloud robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Robot Type, Implementation Module, Connectivity Technology, Deployment Mode, Business Model, Application, and Region.
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Robot Devices
- Robot Components
- Software
- Robotics Application Software
- Software for Integrated Virtual Robots
- Software for Cloud Data Storage and Analytics
- Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Connectivity Management
- Strategic Consulting
- Training and Support
Based on Robot Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Stationary Robots
- Cartesian/Gantry Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Spherical Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Articulated Robots
- Parallel Robots
- Other Stationary Robots
- Wheeled Robots
- Single Wheel Robots
- Two Wheeled Robots
- Three Wheeled Robots
- Four Wheeled Robots
- Six Wheeled Robots
- Tracked Robots
- Legged Robots
- One Leg Robots
- Bipedal/Humanoid Robots
- Tripedal Robots
- Quadrupedal Robots
- Hexapod Robots
- Many Legs Robots
- Flying Robots
- Swimming Robots
- Robotic Balls
- Swarm Robots
- Modular Robots
- Micro Robots
- Nano Robots
- Soft/Elastic Robots
- Snake Robots
- Crawler Robots
- Hybrid Robots
- Other Robot Types
Based on Implementation Module, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Peer-based Cloud Robotics
- Proxy-based Cloud Robotics
- Clone-based Cloud Robotics
Based on Connectivity Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Cellular
- 3G
- 4G
- 5G
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- WiFi/WiMAX
- Radio Frequency (RF)
- Infrared
Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Industrial Use
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Transportation & Logistics
- Other Industrial Sectors
- Commercial & Professional Use
- Healthcare and Medical
- Agriculture
- Retail and Consumer Service
- Travel and Tourism
- Home and Construction
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Other Commercial Sectors
- Personal & Consumer Use
- Entertainment
- Education
- Personal Healthcare
- Home Appliances
- Cleaning
- Other Personal Sectors
- Government and Military Use
- National Defense
- Homeland Security
- Space Management
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Business Model, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
3.1 Market Overview by Component
3.2 Hardware
3.2.1 Robot Devices
3.2.2 Robot Components
3.3 Software
3.3.1 Robotics Application Software
3.3.2 Software for Integrated Virtual Robots
3.3.3 Software for Cloud Data Storage and Analytics
3.4 Services
3.4.1 Deployment and Integration
3.4.2 Connectivity Management
3.4.3 Strategic Consulting
3.4.4 Training and Support
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type
4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type
4.2 Stationary Robots
4.2.1 Cartesian/Gantry Robots
4.2.2 Cylindrical Robots
4.2.3 Spherical Robots
4.2.4 SCARA Robots
4.2.5 Articulated Robots
4.2.6 Parallel Robots
4.2.7 Other Stationary Robots
4.3 Wheeled Robots
4.3.1 Single Wheel Robots
4.3.2 Two Wheeled Robots
4.3.3 Three Wheeled Robots
4.3.4 Four Wheeled Robots
4.3.5 Six Wheeled Robots
4.3.6 Tracked Robots
4.4 Legged Robots
4.4.1 One Leg Robots
4.4.2 Bipedal/Humanoid Robots
4.4.3 Tripedal Robots
4.4.4 Quadrupedal Robots
4.4.5 Hexapod Robots
4.4.6 Many Legs Robots
4.5 Flying Robots
4.6 Swimming Robots
4.7 Robotic Balls
4.8 Swarm Robots
4.9 Modular Robots
4.10 Micro Robots
4.11 Nano Robots
4.12 Soft/Elastic Robots
4.13 Snake Robots
4.14 Crawler Robots
4.15 Hybrid Robots
4.16 Other Robot Types
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Implementation Module
5.1 Market Overview by Implementation Module
5.2 Peer-based Cloud Robotics
5.3 Proxy-based Cloud Robotics
5.4 Clone-based Cloud Robotics
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Connectivity Technology
6.2 Cellular
6.2.1 3G
6.2.2 4G
6.2.3 5G
6.3 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
6.4 WiFi/WiMAX
6.5 Radio Frequency (RF)
6.6 Infrared
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode
7.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode
7.2 Public Cloud
7.3 Private Cloud
7.4 Hybrid Cloud
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Business Model
8.1 Market Overview by Business Model
8.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
8.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
8.4 Software as a Service (SaaS)
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
9.1 Market Overview by Application
9.2 Industrial Use
9.2.1 Manufacturing
9.2.2 Automotive
9.2.3 Transportation & Logistics
9.2.4 Other Industrial Sectors
9.3 Commercial & Professional Use
9.3.1 Healthcare and Medical
9.3.2 Agriculture
9.3.3 Retail and Consumer Service
9.3.4 Travel and Tourism
9.3.5 Home and Construction
9.3.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3.7 Other Commercial Sectors
9.4 Personal & Consumer Use
9.4.1 Entertainment
9.4.2 Education
9.4.3 Personal Healthcare
9.4.4 Home Appliances
9.4.5 Cleaning
9.4.6 Other Personal Sectors
9.5 Government and Military Use
9.5.1 National Defense
9.5.2 Homeland Security
9.5.3 Space Management
10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
10.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
10.2.1 Overview of North America Market
10.2.2 U.S.
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Mexico
10.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
10.3.1 Overview of European Market
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 U.K.
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Italy
10.3.7 Russia
10.3.8 Rest of European Market
10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 India
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
10.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America Market
10.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 Other National Markets
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
11.3 Company Profiles
- ABB Group
- CloudMinds
- FANUC Corporation
- Google Inc.
- HotBlack Robotics Srl
- IBM Corporation
- iRobot Corp.
- KUKA AG
- Matrix Industrial Automation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Ortelio Ltd
- Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
- Tend.ai
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
