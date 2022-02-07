Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. OIS announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which are expected to be released on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after the markets close.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States' web site at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 (847) 585-4405 internationally and using the passcode of 50277012. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by clicking on the following link: Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Replay .

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Company Contact:

Lloyd A. Hajdik

Oil States International, Inc.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

713-652-0582