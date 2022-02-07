Marsel Khaliullin Named Business Line Manager Aftermarket Services Russia & CIS, Nikkiso Industrial Russia

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is pleased to announce that Marsel Khaliullin has been named Business Line Manager Aftermarket Services Russia & Cryogenic Industries Service for Nikkiso Industrial Russia (NIR).
Based in Russia, he will manage and support Aftermarket Services, reporting to Ayman Zeitoun in NIR and Jim Estes for CIS.
Marsel has over 20 years of experience working at various positions in the maintenance and engineering business related to rotating equipment, including the previous six years in the Oil & Gas industry in Iraq and 10 years working with international companies. For the past two years, Marsel managed the Rotating Equipment workshop for SPM Oil & Gas, a Caterpillar company.
"Marsel's experience and industry knowledge will be of great benefit to NIR and we look forward to his positive contributions," according to Ayman Zeitoun, Vice President & Managing Director - Russia – Operations.
With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.
ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.
For more information please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com
