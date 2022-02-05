Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of RICO, BREZ, ADOC, and MCAE

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Agrico Acquisition Corp. RICO
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RICO and Kalera AS.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. BREZ
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BREZ and D-Orbit SpA.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Edoc Acquisition Corp. ADOC
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ADOC and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III MCAE
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MCAE and ETAO International Group.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com
