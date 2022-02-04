Giga-tronics to Announce Third Quarter Results and a Conference call on February 8, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated GIGA will release results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.
Also, on February 8, 2022, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss results and to provide an update on Company operations.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 toll free or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 6926 602#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.
A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under "Investor Relations". This conference call will reflect management's views as of February 8, 2022, only.
Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.
Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "GIGA".
Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated
Contact: Lutz Henckels Chief Financial Officer (925) 328-4650 / lhenckels@gigatronics.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.