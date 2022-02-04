PDC Energy Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

DENVER, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") PDCE today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Monday, February 28, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company's website, www.pdce.com.



Conference Call and Webcast :

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 1-253-237-1142

Conference ID: 2197232

Webcast: available at www.pdce.com Replay Information :

Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 2197232

Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contacts: Kyle Sourk Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 303-318-6150 kyle.sourk@pdce.com







