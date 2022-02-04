Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares February 2022 Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIF - Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of February 2022 of $0.085 per common share, payable on the date noted below.
The following dates apply to the declared distribution:
Ex-Date: February 16, 2022
Record Date: February 17, 2022
Payment Date: February 28, 2022
Per Share Amount: $0.085
Apollo Contact Information:
Product Literature
877-864-4834
Investors
Elizabeth Besen
Investor Relations Manager
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0625
ebesen@apollo.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.
