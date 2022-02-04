Imago BioSciences to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2022 Oncology Conference

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago") IMGO, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that Hugh Y. Rienhoff, Jr., M.D., Imago's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2022 Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.
Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.imagobio.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the fireside chat for approximately 90 days.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.imagobio.com, www.myelofibrosisclinicalstudy.com, www.etclinicalstudy.com and follow us on Twitter @ImagoBioRx, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Contacts
INVESTORS
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group, LLC.
laurence@gilmartinir.com
MEDIA
Will Zasadny
Canale Communications
will.zasadny@canalecomm.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.