TaskUs Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc TASK, a leading outsourcing provider for high growth companies, will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on February 28, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's business and financial results.
Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:
What: TaskUs Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
When: Monday, February 28, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Numbers: US and Canada (844) 721-1080 / International (929) 517-0923
Conference ID: 7657198
Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/
Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "News and Events" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.
About TaskUs
TaskUs TASK is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 35,600 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.
Investor Contact
Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
alan.katz@taskus.com
Media Contact
Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Tanner Kaufman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
SOURCE TaskUs, Inc.
