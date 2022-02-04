Navigator Holdings Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentations Series

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") NVGS, the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, today announced that it will participate in Capital Link's Corporate Presentations Webinar Series.
On Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET, Navigator's senior management team will go through its presentation on the Company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the liquefied gas sector.
You can register for the company presentation webinar below:
Date: Wednesday, February 9th, 2022
Time: 11am ET
Register: Webinar Registration
On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for February 9th, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET
An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click for the presentation you signed up for.
LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions
Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at webinars@capitallink.com
1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT
Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with Navigator's management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing webinars@capitallink.com
About Us
Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator's fleet consists of 54 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.
|Navigator Gas
|Attention:
|Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com
|London:
|10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH.
|Tel:
|+44 (0)20 7340 4850
|Investor Relations / Media Advisors
|Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
|Capital Link - New York
|Tel: +1-212-661-7566
|Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.