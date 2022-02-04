GCM Grosvenor to Present at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on February 17, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor GCMG, a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor, will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor's public shareholders website and the event website.
For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor GCMG is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $70 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.
GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 520 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.
Source: GCM Grosvenor
Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
sselinger@gcmlp.com
312-506-6583
Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
Abernathy MacGregor
tbj@abmac.com / whb@abmac.com
212-371-5999
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.