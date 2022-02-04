ICU Medical Announces Time of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI, a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.



The Company will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, February 24th, 2022. The call can be accessed at (855) 327-6837, conference ID 10017891. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical ICUI is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables, and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site, and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation, and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information about ICU Medical, go to www.icumed.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.

Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Managing Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical