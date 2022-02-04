PFSweb Sets Business and Financial Update Conference Call for Monday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS PFSW, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, will hold a business and financial update conference call on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
PFSweb management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Monday, February 7, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 220-4153
International dial-in number: (864) 663-5228
Conference ID: 8047938
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfscommerce.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 21, 2022.
Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 8047938
About PFS
PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. PFSW is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L'Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.
Investor Relations:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com
