Gatos Silver, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") GATO investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Gatos Silver is a silver exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On January 25, 2022, after-market hours, Gatos Silver revealed that "there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of its Cerro Los Gatos' mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion. On this news, the price of Gatos Silver stock declined by $7.02 per share, or approximately 68.9%, from $10.19 per share to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

