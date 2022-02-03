Taboola to Host Investor Day on March 29, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola, Inc. TBLA a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced today that it will hold an Investor Day on March 29, 2022 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will end at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.



During the event members of Taboola's management team including Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Eldad Maniv, President and COO, and Steve Walker, CFO, will share details on Taboola's vision, strategy, market opportunity, product-led platform and innovation, as well as its long term financial model and objectives.

"We are excited for our first Investor Day and to share with the investment community a deep look into the unique value we bring to publishers and advertisers, the tremendous opportunity we have to expand our position in powering recommendations to the entire open web and a chance to meet our leadership team," said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola.

The event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of Taboola's website at https://investors.taboola.com . As space for the event is limited, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Taboola Investor Relations at investors@taboola.com.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 28 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the "Company") may, in this communication and the related Investor Day presentations, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended, and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based except as required by law.

