Toll Brothers Named #1 Homebuilder in FORTUNE Magazine Survey of the World's Most Admired Companies

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL (www.Tollbrothers.com), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has been ranked #1 World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE Magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies. It is the seventh year the company has been so honored.



To determine the best-regarded companies, FORTUNE, in partnership with Korn Ferry, conducted its 2022 survey with 640 of the world's highest-revenue companies across 52 industries and 28 countries. Executives, directors, and analysts were asked to rate companies in their own industries on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

"We are proud to once again be honored as the #1 Homebuilder on FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list," said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers. "This recognition underscores the many factors that distinguish our company and our luxury brand. Most of all, this award is a tribute to our employees and their dedication to our customers and passion to make us the best."

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

