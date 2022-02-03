North American Construction Group Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
ACHESON, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG" or "the Company") , NYSE:NOA" style="display: inline-block;">NOA, NYSE:NOA announced today that it will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: A replay will be available through March 19, 2022, by dialing: A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company's website at
Toll free: 1-844-248-9143
International: 1-216-539-8612
Conference ID: 2060308
Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 2060308
A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company's website atwww.nacg.ca/presentations/
The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=344C72F0-E7DB-4D57-9603-73EF180089CA
A replay will be available until March 19, 2022, using the link provided.
About the Company
North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada's largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.
For further information, please contact:
Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
Phone: (780) 948-2009
Email: jveenstra@nacg.ca
