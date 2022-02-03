Tucows Announces Timing for Q4 2021 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Thursday, February 10, 2022: News Release at 5:05 p.m. ET and Management Commentary at 6:00 p.m. ET

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. , TSX:TC" style="display: inline-block;">TCX, TSX:TC today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results via news release on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

At 6:00 p.m. ET on the same day, management's pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript), discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company, will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials .

Prior to reading/listening to management's commentary on the quarter, interested parties are invited to watch a background business video update video by Tucows' President and Chief Executive Officer, Elliot Noss, which will be posted at 5:05 p.m. ET the same day on the Investors, videos, decks and reports page of the Investors section of the Company's web site: https://www.tucows.com/investors/investor-videos/ .

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent eight days (until Friday, February 18), shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at ir@tucows.com . Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Friday, February 25, at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( https://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:

Lawrence Chamberlain

(416) 519-4196 | lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com