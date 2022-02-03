Armstrong World Industries Announces 2022 Investor Day

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI, a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, announced today it will be hosting a hybrid Investor Day at the company corporate campus in Lancaster, PA, and virtually through the internet on March 3, 2022.
In addition to presentations from AWI leadership on business performance and strategy, the event will include demonstrations of the company's Healthy Spaces, digital and innovation platforms.
This event will be webcast on the company's website beginning at 9 am ET for those who wish to attend virtually. Those wishing to request an in-person invitation should contact the investor relations department via e-mail at tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com.
A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.
|Contacts
|Investors:
|Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
|Media:
|Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
About Armstrong
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With $937 million in revenue in 2020, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.
