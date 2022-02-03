Bel Fuse Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. BELFA, a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced plans to release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. An earnings conference call has been scheduled as follows:
|When:
|Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET
|Dial in:
|Toll free – 888.204.4368, or international – 323.994.2093
|Online:
|https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations
|How:
|Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
|Replay:
|844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671
|Conference ID: 8322858
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
A replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET for 20 days following the call.
About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Contacts:
Bel Fuse Inc.
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
ir@belf.com
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director
Steven Hooser, Partner
jyoung@threepa.com
shooser@threepa.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.