Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 per share

About Mondelēz International Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

