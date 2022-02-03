Just Wing It! Big Game Day Chicken Wings Promo

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
DENVER, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: Football's Big Game is almost ready for kick-off and Firebelly Wings & Wild Wild Wings are ready on the sideline to help you tackle your viewing party checklist with a variety of tasty flavors to choose from Nextbite. Sure to score big every time, both delivery-only restaurants will offer $8 off $30 orders for the month of February exclusively on DoorDash.
WHEN: The month of February
HOW: Find Firebelly Wings and Wild Wild Wings on DoorDash delivery app.
ABOUT FIREBELLY WINGS
Firebelly Wings has traditional and boneless wings for everyone, with many flavors to choose from including Cajun, Classic BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Classic and Hot Honey to satisfy everyone, and tons of delicious shareable sides. Options include original fried chicken tenders, deep fried mac & cheese bites and more. 16-count and 32-count party packs are now available in select locations. www.firebellywings.com
ABOUT WILD WILD WINGS
Wild Wild Wings are available in traditional or boneless wings and feature a range of flavors including Classic BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey, Korean BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sriracha Mango, Sweet Chili and Teriyaki. And, all come served with celery and carrots with choice of blue cheese, classic ranch, or Sriracha ranch for dipping. 16-count and 32-count party packs are now available. www.wildwildwings.com
For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/293330af-e051-4e22-9646-f3bb2e743368
