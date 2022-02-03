Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Present at Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE ("Eagle Bulk", "Eagle", or the "Company"), one of the world's largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, announced today that it will be participating at the Stifel 2022 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference, which is to be held on February 8 and 9, 2022.
Members of the Company's management team will be meeting with investors and will also participate on the Dry Bulk Shipping Panel.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.
Company Contact
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.
investor@eagleships.com
+1 203-276-8100
Media Contact
Rose & Company
+1 212-359-2228
Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.