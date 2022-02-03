Court restrictions extended until February 18

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the continuing COVID-19 surge in the province, the Provincial Court of Alberta has extended court restrictions for an additional two weeks.
Until February 18, 2022, all out-of-custody trials, preliminary inquiries and other hearings requiring in-person testimony will be adjourned except urgent matters and those with other compelling reasons such as matters involving children, or matters that have been in the system for a significant period of time. All dockets are open but continue remotely. Further details on the nature and scope of these restrictions, as well as how matters will be handled until February 18 are available on the Court's website.
"The ongoing fifth wave of the pandemic is preventing people from attending court. This isn't limited to members of the public – the Court is experiencing a significant number of health related absences from clerks, Judges and judicial staff," Chief Judge Derek Redman said. "We are hopeful that we will be able to ease these restrictions as of February 18 so that all matters can proceed again as of February 22."
Although the court had reopened for most in-person matters last year, because of the Omicron variant and rising case counts, since January 1 the Court had been limiting in-person appearances to only those that are deemed urgent. The Court continues to keep track of the COVID-19 case counts in the province and to make evidence-based decisions in the best interests of participants in the system.
COVID-19 precautions will continue to remain in effect, including:
- Social distancing rules
- Limited capacity within courtrooms and courthouses
- Plexiglas barriers within courtrooms
- Enhanced cleaning
- Mandatory facemasks as per court directive
"Our priority remains providing timely access to justice in as safe an environment as is possible," Redman said. "Delaying matters is something we try to avoid, as Albertans deserve to have their matters heard as promptly as possible."
Please visit https://albertacourts.ca/pc/resources/covid for complete information on the various measures the Provincial Court is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Provincial Court of Alberta is the busiest court in Alberta, with 95 per cent of all matters beginning and ending at the Provincial Court level. Every year, more than 500,000 people interact with the Provincial Court of Alberta in some way, either as a witness, as a lawyer, as a defendant, or as a plaintiff. For most Albertans, the Provincial Court is a primary point of contact with the justice system.
For more information, contact:
Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490
