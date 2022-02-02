Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC ("Fluence" or the "Company"), announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, after market close.



The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 10th, 2022, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 (855)-638-9362 (US/Canada toll-free) or +1 (281)-456-4059 (international) and refer to conference ID 3382519 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pzfksucj, or on http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The replay will be available on the company's website at http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

About Fluence

Fluence is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. As of September 30, 2021, the company has more than 3.6 GW of energy storage deployed or contracted in 30 markets globally, and more than 4.7 GW of wind, solar, and storage assets optimized or contracted in Australia and California. Through our products, services and AI-enabled Fluence IQ platform, Fluence is helping customers around the world drive more resilient electric grids and a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit fluenceenergy.com.

Contacts

Analyst

Samuel Chong

+1 872-301-2501

Lexington May

+1 713-909-5629

Email: InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com

Media

Alison Mickey

+1 703-721-8818

Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com