Owners Of Beretta Firearms, Including Shotguns And Rifles, With A Synthetic "Sticky" Stock Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer claims on behalf of individuals in the United States who purchased a Beretta firearm, including shotguns and rifles, with a synthetic stock and fore-end featuring a rubber molded insert.
The investigation concerns whether, after several years of normal and expected use, the rubberized inserts on the synthetic stocks degrade to become extremely sticky or tacky to the touch, thereby impeding and diminishing the ability of Beretta owners to use their Beretta firearms in a manner reasonably expected. Beretta owners of these degraded stocks and fore-ends generally refer to this degradation as the "Beretta sticky stock."
LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley. Click Here to Watch!
IF YOU PURCHASED A BERETTA FIREARM, INCLUDING SHOTGUNS AND RIFLES, WITH A SYNTHETIC STOCK AND FORE-END FEATURING A RUBBER MOLDED INSERT ANYTIME FROM 1999 THROUGH JANUARY 31, 2022, YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, FOR A FREE, NO-OBLIGATION EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, consumers victimized by fraud or deception, and employees who have suffered economic harm from employer wage and hour violations.
This press release may constitute attorney advertising.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.