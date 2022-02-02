SPX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Present 2022 Financial Guidance on February 23rd

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation SPXC announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jamie Harris will discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results and 2022 financial guidance during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.
Conference call
Dial in: 877-341-7727
From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6098
Participant code: 2176750
A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
To listen to a replay of the call
Dial in: 855-859-2056
From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406
Participant code: 2176750
About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation has more than 4,000 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.
Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com
Nick Illuminati, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com
Source: SPX Corporation
