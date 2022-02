NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended January 30, 2022.



The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its fourth-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA 's NVDA invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company's pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

