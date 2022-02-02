Texas A&M University-Commerce Celebrates New Dallas Location

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas A&M University-Commerce hosted a grand opening ceremony at its new North Dallas location on Feb. 2.

A&M-Commerce at Dallas is located at 8750 North Central Expressway, opposite NorthPark Center. The new site occupies the 19th and 20th floors of the building and increases Dallas' access to quality and affordable education from The Texas A&M University System.

A&M-Commerce has moved its College of Business and College of Education and Human Services headquarters to the new Dallas campus. The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and the College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts will also offer programs at the new site.

In his address, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp highlighted North Texans' expanded opportunity to access "A&M-quality" education.

"This is a great day for Texas A&M University-Commerce and The Texas A&M University System," Sharp said. "We are always looking for ways to expand our services in the Metroplex. Here, we will educate thousands of North Texans using the assets of the Texas A&M System at an affordable price. It is my great pleasure to bring more A&M-quality education to Dallas."

Dr. Mark Rudin, president of A&M-Commerce, expressed enthusiasm for the university's new Dallas home.

"There is only one word to describe our new home in Dallas—impressive!" Rudin said. "Our state-of-the-art classrooms, labs and meeting areas will serve our students, faculty and staff well, bringing our long tradition of providing a high-quality, affordable education to students right here in Dallas. We look forward to showing DFW why people have sought higher education from A&M-Commerce since 1889."

Vice Chairman Bill Mahomes of the A&M System's Board of Regents also addressed attendees.

"Seeing the [A&M-Commerce] sign at the top of this building makes me so proud, but it also makes me hopeful. Hopeful that the hundreds of thousands of people who drive past it every day may see it as a beacon for a better future for generations to come," Mahomes said. "I hope it also sends a signal that we believe high-quality, affordable higher education should be within the reach of anyone who is motivated to seek it."

Senator Royce West, Texas Senate District 23, also spoke, emphasizing the importance of making quality and affordable education available to all students.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also shared a message.

"What we're celebrating today is that a great city and a great and well-established university are coming together, and I know that today marks the beginning of an amazing partnership that will grow and last for years to come," Johnson said.

A&M System guests included Board of Regents members Bob Albritton, Randy Brooks and Michael J. Plank; Vice Chancellors Phillip Ray and Joe Elabd; and Assistant Vice Chancellor Matt Parson.

The new facility features approximately 50,000 square feet of renovated space and provides tech-enabled shared spaces, an on-site fitness center, a café and accessible parking. It also lies within a block of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) light rail line. A full suite of student services includes enrollment management, financial aid, career services, student success teams, academic advising and technical support.

A&M-Commerce at Dallas is strategically located near Dallas College campuses and is central to business, arts and industry sectors. The site's proximity to Dallas' dynamic business climate will ignite innovation and foster new partnerships. The university plans to synergize with area industries in workforce development and reskilling.

A&M-Commerce at Dallas joins sites in Frisco, McKinney and Mesquite to substantially increase A&M-Commerce's presence in the Metroplex.

Learn more about A&M-Commerce at Dallas at tamuc.edu/Dallas.

Michael Johnson Texas A&M University-Commerce 903-468-8175 Michael.Johnson@tamuc.edu