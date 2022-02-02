NIOSH Approves Reusable N95 Respirator: The ElastoMaskPro™ – A Breath of Fresh Air

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Panama City, FL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reusable Respirators, LLC is proud to announce the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has approved the ElastoMaskPro™ (TC-84A-9388) as an air-purifying N95 elastomeric respirator.

The ElastoMaskPro, developed in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, combines the simplicity of a disposable N95 filtering facepiece respirator (FFR) with the durability and reusability of an elastomeric respirator. Frontline workers depend on safe and qualified respiratory protection products. Disposable N95 FFRs are single-use devices limited by durability, comfort, and supply chain problems. Elastomeric respirator use has been explored by frontline workers, but these devices were never designed for pandemic use.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

"There had to be a better solution, and the ElastoMaskPro is it," said Reusable Respirators Vice President Brian Heimbuch who has spent the past 15 years researching respirators for pandemic preparedness. "By incorporating the best qualities of disposable N95s and elastomeric respirators, we have, for the first time ever, created something from the ground up to meet the demands of frontline workers, first responders, and others. A single ElastoMaskPro has the potential to replace tens of thousands of disposable N95 respirators."

In addition to being comfortable and effective, breathability is critical for professional respirator use. Our innovative Filter Puck® technology provides N95 protection, is 3 to 5 times easier to breathe through than many elastomeric respirators, and 2 to 3 times easier to breathe through than many disposable N95 FFRs. Users will discover a sleek, easy-to-clean product. Unlike traditional elastomeric respirators that may include more than a dozen removable pieces (straps, buckles, and valves), the ElastoMaskPro is molded in a single step out of pure silicone using our Forever Fit™ technology. The ElastoMaskPro design allows you to put it on and go, without complicated adjustments. Afterwards, simply wipe down the ElastoMaskPro with common disinfectants for easy decontamination.

ElastoMaskPro is designed with no exhalation valve to maintain a hygienic field around the user. Its built-in user seal check, and durable straps developed using Forever Fit™ technology, ensure a secure fit. In fact, simulated donning studies suggest the ElastoMaskPro can be taken on and off more than 100,000 times with no degradation in fit performance. Two sizes are offered to accommodate a wide range of users.

Frontline workers in the public health community asked for innovation in respirator design, and now they have it with the ElastoMaskPro. It is literally a breath of fresh air!

Find out more about ElastoMaskPro at https://reusable-respirators.com.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number HHSO100201700032C.

Reusable Respirators (RR), LLC is a U.S.-based respirator manufacturing company focused on providing respiratory protection solutions. RR personnel have more than 50 years of combined experience in respirator research and development resulting in a well-versed understanding of the need for advanced respirator design and technologies. RR personnel have led respirator research efforts focused on assessing respirator performance for infection control and pandemic preparedness applications. RR personnel have published numerous peer-reviewed scientific journal articles and performed research for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), BARDA, NIOSH, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and others.

Attachments

Jennifer McCabe Reusable Respirators, LLC 850-818-0400 info@reusable-respirators.com