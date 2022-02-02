SmithGroup Elevates Mark Adams to Lead Workplace Practice

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation's largest integrated design firms, has promoted office design and interiors expert Mark Adams to lead strategy and operations for its firmwide Workplace Practice. Adams succeeds Lise Newman, who will be retiring from practice in the Spring of 2022.

In his new role, Adams leads the firm's practice devoted to the design of corporate and commercial facilities, including corporate headquarters and campuses, office interiors, commercial office buildings, public and civic development, hospitality, mixed-use and multi-family residential buildings for both public and private sector clients. Adams will focus on expanding the practice's portfolio of major headquarters, mixed-use/urban development and workplace-centered strategy and design projects. Adams was elevated from Workplace Studio Leader at the firm's Phoenix office.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

"Real estate strategies and the design of office environments are evolving in response to recent world events," says Mike Medici, SmithGroup's president and managing partner. "Mark's understanding of this rapidly changing landscape and his forward-thinking nature will serve SmithGroup well as we chart our new course to design a better future."

Adams joined SmithGroup in 2008 and brings 33 years of experience to this position. He has been instrumental in the growth of the firm's portfolio of notable clients, leading large-scale projects throughout the southwest and across the nation. As a recognized thought leader and author, Adams has been called upon to share his expertise as a presenter at conferences for CoreNet, the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, NeoCon and Tradeline. He is also a regular contributor to Work Design Magazine.

SmithGroup's Workplace Practice, ranked 7th in the nation according to Building Design + Construction magazine, provides comprehensive services that help premier companies create buildings and work environments that enhance engagement and improve their organizations' financial performance. Notable clients include Microsoft, Google, GoDaddy, Advisory Board Company, General Motors, Ally Financial, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Chamberlain Corporation, among others.

"We're at a unique point in time where discussions regarding equity, engagement, sustainability, wellbeing and human performance are reshaping the concept of work and the environments that we design to support it," states Lise Newman. "Mark will be instrumental in solving these issues for top-tier clients while creating both beauty and value."

Adams graduated from Harrington College of Design, earning a bachelor's degree in interior design with a minor in fine arts. He also attended Iowa State University, focusing on architectural studies. A registered interior designer, he is a member of the International Interior Design Association.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,200 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm's thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

Attachment

Amy Russeau SmithGroup 313.442.8061 amy.russeau@smithgroup.com