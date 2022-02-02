FireScout to Exhibit and Sales Manager Robert Grey to Share Industry Insights at the Natural Disasters Expo's Heat & Fire Expo

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
MIAMI, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireScout, the leader in AI wildfire detection, has announced today it is exhibiting at the upcoming Natural Disasters Expo, booth 875, and that that Sales Manager, Robert Grey, will share key industry insights at the upcoming Heat & Fire Expo in Miami, Fla.
|WHO:
|Robert Grey, Sales Manager, FireScout
|WHAT:
|Grey will lead a discussion on FireScout's "Deep Learning-Based AI Model for the Early Detection of Wildfires," where he will bring focus to FireScout's wildfire alert system that provides 24/7 advanced intelligence that protects people and property. Since July of 2020, the system has been deployed using 300 cameras that are part of the ALERTWildfire network, representing roughly one-third of all fire watch cameras in California and covering an area approximately the size of the U.K. with the goal of detecting and alerting the authorities of early-stage wildfires.
|WHY:
|Wildfires are ravaging the western United States and have become more frequent and intense over the past few years. The annual wildfire disaster cost is in the billions of dollars, not to mention the even greater cost—loss of life.
|WHEN:
|Show: February 7-8, 2022
|Grey's Presentation: February 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST
|WHERE:
|Miami Beach Convention Center
|1901 Convention Center Drive,
|Miami Beach, FL 33139
|Booth 875
|Register here.
|To schedule a meeting or demo, contact us.
