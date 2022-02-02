Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | EDGE to Power Post Production Workflows from Anywhere

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® AVID today extended the power of its collaborative post production solutions with the introduction of Avid NEXIS | EDGE™. This innovative new software option enables post production teams to work from any location, delivering secure, remote access to media and metadata. Avid NEXIS | EDGE enables team members to access the same proven collaborative workflows relied on by thousands of post production facilities worldwide, without requiring collaborators to be co-located. Avid NEXIS | EDGE will be previewed at the HPA Tech Retreat in Rancho Mirage, California, starting on February 21, 2022.



Avid NEXIS | EDGE empowers video editors to work concurrently on the same video content, sharing metadata and media on Avid NEXIS® from anywhere. Project and bin metadata can be shared by editors. Media content can be automatically converted to lightweight streaming formats, enabling real time remote editing over standard internet connections. Media can also be downloaded remotely by editors for disconnected operation.

Creative stakeholders, such as producers, can readily browse and review content using the Avid NEXIS | EDGE Web Client, while assistants can accelerate editing workflows – finding media, organizing projects, editing clips and storyboarding sequences. Editors using Adobe Premiere Pro can also access Avid NEXIS | EDGE with the Premiere Pro Editing Connector.

Avid NEXIS | EDGE integrates directly with Media Composer | Enterprise™, enabling centralized, role-based administration. Using simple, web-based tools, administrators can easily control access to content and editing tools. With Media Composer | Enterprise, each team member can enjoy a customized user experience, tailored to their needs and role in the workflow.

"As content creation teams continue to adapt to the realities of the global pandemic, they are looking for ways to connect and collaborate, without having to be co-located within facilities," said David Colantuoni, Vice President of Product Management at Avid. "That is exactly what Avid NEXIS | EDGE delivers – and more. With Avid NEXIS | EDGE, post production teams can easily collaborate from anywhere, tapping into the proven Avid workflows that have only been available on premises up until now. And, for the thousands of Avid NEXIS systems installed worldwide, adding these powerful, new workflow capabilities is easy – just deploy Avid NEXIS | EDGE software and you are off and running."

Avid NEXIS | EDGE enables users to:

Work from anywhere — Content creation teams can work remotely, accessing existing Avid NEXIS systems from anywhere. Collaborators can change location without changing their workflow, even when disconnected from the internet.





— Content creation teams can work remotely, accessing existing Avid NEXIS systems from anywhere. Collaborators can change location without changing their workflow, even when disconnected from the internet. Leverage a global talent pool — Media producers can now tap into the global talent pool by securely extending their workflows to skilled workers around the globe. Teams can be scaled flexibly, as projects ramp up and down.





— Media producers can now tap into the global talent pool by securely extending their workflows to skilled workers around the globe. Teams can be scaled flexibly, as projects ramp up and down. Create with industry-proven tools — With Avid NEXIS | EDGE, there's nothing new to learn. Professionals can continue to work with the tools they are used to, while connecting from anywhere. Avid NEXIS | EDGE provides seamless integration with Avid Media Composer ® , Adobe Premiere Pro, and Avid NEXIS shared storage, which now includes a new Avid NEXIS Client Manager that supports connection via secure VPN over Wi-Fi and WAN networks.





— With Avid NEXIS | EDGE, there's nothing new to learn. Professionals can continue to work with the tools they are used to, while connecting from anywhere. Avid NEXIS | EDGE provides seamless integration with Avid Media Composer , Adobe Premiere Pro, and Avid NEXIS shared storage, which now includes a new Avid NEXIS Client Manager that supports connection via secure VPN over Wi-Fi and WAN networks. Uncomplicate workflows — With a cutting-edge, zero-relink workflow and high-quality proxy media, Avid NEXIS | EDGE enables users to switch from working with proxy to high-res media (and vice versa) with one button click, enabling editors to easily move from working in-facility to remotely.



Avid NEXIS | EDGE capabilities will be included with subscriptions to Media Composer | Enterprise. The Avid NEXIS | EDGE Web Client and Premiere Pro Editing Connector will be available as a subscription. For more information, please visit avid.com/nexis-edge.

Register for the Webinar: Meet Avid NEXIS | EDGE on February 9 at 1PM ET.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid's award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today's most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and bingeworthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, its logo, Avid NEXIS | EDGE, Media Composer and Avid | NEXIS are property of Avid. All rights reserved. Adobe and Adobe Premiere Pro are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

