Saia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. SAIA, a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2021 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $2.76 compared to $1.51 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year diluted earnings per share were $9.48 in 2021 compared to $5.20 in 2020.



Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year operating results were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue was $617.1 million, a 29.5% increase

Operating income was $97.4 million, a 92.3% increase

Operating ratio of 84.2 compared to 89.4

LTL shipments per workday increased 3.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 11.0%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 19.6%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 28.4% to $317



Full Year 2021 Results Compared to Full Year 2020 Results

Revenue was $2.3 billion, a 25.6% increase

Operating income was $335.1 million, a 85.9% increase

Operating ratio of 85.4 compared to 90.1

LTL shipments per workday rose 5.7%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 12.4%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 12.8%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 20.0% to $289



"Our 2021 results reflect our ongoing efforts to profitably grow our business and expand our footprint to get closer to our customers. In doing so, we add more value to our customers and are closing the gap on the premium pricing enjoyed by some of our closest competitors," said Saia, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Fritz Holzgrefe. "Revenue growth of 29.5% in the fourth quarter on LTL shipments per workday that grew 3.3% in the quarter is a reflection of this growing value proposition for our customers and their willingness to pay a fair price for great service," added Holzgrefe.



"Very similar to 2020, 2021 was filled with numerous challenges for our workforce and to post record results through ongoing Covid-related supply chain disruptions, as well as major storm events, is a testament to thousands of dedicated Saia employees. We are still operating in challenging conditions and our Covid operating protocol continues," commented Holzgrefe.

"Saia opened 7 new terminals in 2021 and plans are well underway for accelerated expansion of our network footprint in 2022 as we intend to open 10-15 new terminals this year. As we grow the network, we also intend to increase capacity across the existing network and plan to relocate up to 10 existing terminals in 2022 to locations better suited for our expanding volumes," concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, "In 2021 we were able to balance LTL shipment per workday growth of 5.7% with changes in mix and with targeted pricing action, to increase LTL revenue per shipment by 20.0%. Cost per shipment increased due to heavier weight per shipment and longer length of haul, along with general inflationary pressures, but was less than the increase in LTL revenue per shipment. The resulting 85.4 operating ratio was 470 basis points better than 2020 and was the best in our company's 98-year history," Col concluded.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $50.4 million at December 31, 2021, and we ended the year with $106.6 million of cash on hand. This compares to total debt of $71.0 million and $25.3 million of cash on hand at December 31, 2020.

Net capital expenditures were $277.3 million in 2021. This compares to $218.8 million in net capital expenditures during 2020. In 2022, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be in excess of $500 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 888-394-8218 or 313-209-6544 referencing conference ID #8752077. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through March 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. SAIA offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 176 terminals with service across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "believe," "should" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers' compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (6) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums, assume additional liability under its auto liability policy or be unable to obtain insurance coverage; (7) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (8) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (9) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (10) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (11) cost and availability of real property and revenue equipment; (12) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (13) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (14) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (15) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (16) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (17) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (18) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (19) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (20) dependence on key employees; (21) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (22) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (23) failure to make future acquisitions or to achieve acquisition synergies; (24) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (25) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (26) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (27) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (28) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (29) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health crisis or business disruptions and higher costs that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic in the future, including governmental regulations requiring that employees be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19 before reporting to work; (30) increasing investor and customer sensitivity to social and sustainability issues, including climate change; (31) anti-terrorism measures and terrorist events; (32) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (33) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; and (34) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc. Investor Relations investors@saia.com 770.232.4088

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,588 $ 25,308 Accounts receivable, net 276,755 216,899 Prepaid expenses and other 32,912 29,489 Total current assets 416,255 271,696 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 2,144,528 1,901,244 Less: accumulated depreciation 864,074 765,217 Net property and equipment 1,280,454 1,136,027 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 107,781 113,715 OTHER ASSETS 40,760 27,336 Total assets $ 1,845,250 $ 1,548,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 114,010 $ 89,381 Wages and employees' benefits 73,109 55,392 Other current liabilities 93,268 90,184 Current portion of long-term debt 19,396 20,588 Current portion of operating lease liability 21,565 20,209 Total current liabilities 321,348 275,754 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 31,008 50,388 Operating lease liability, less current portion 88,409 95,321 Deferred income taxes 124,137 119,818 Claims, insurance and other 60,015 46,205 Total other liabilities 303,569 311,732 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 274,633 267,666 Deferred compensation trust (4,101 ) (2,944 ) Retained earnings 949,775 696,540 Total stockholders' equity 1,220,333 961,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,845,250 $ 1,548,774





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Years 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUE $ 617,081 $ 476,482 $ 2,288,704 $ 1,822,366 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 273,393 248,246 1,063,703 963,260 Purchased transportation 70,005 44,851 249,710 141,369 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 107,505 76,327 381,904 299,234 Operating taxes and licenses 15,626 14,094 59,095 56,294 Claims and insurance 17,019 9,109 61,345 49,761 Depreciation and amortization 35,927 34,177 141,700 134,655 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net 221 (970 ) (3,894 ) (2,528 ) Total operating expenses 519,696 425,834 1,953,563 1,642,045 OPERATING INCOME 97,385 50,648 335,141 180,321 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 749 1,007 3,212 5,177 Other, net (297 ) (539 ) (844 ) (1,134 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 452 468 2,368 4,043 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 96,933 50,180 332,773 176,278 Income tax expense 23,172 9,944 79,538 37,938 NET INCOME $ 73,761 $ 40,236 $ 253,235 $ 138,340 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,336 26,203 26,322 26,140 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,734 26,653 26,707 26,592 Basic earnings per share $ 2.80 $ 1.54 $ 9.62 $ 5.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.76 $ 1.51 $ 9.48 $ 5.20







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Quarters and Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Years 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 382,592 $ 309,145 Net cash provided by operating activities 382,592 309,145 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (285,746 ) (231,142 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 8,398 12,325 Other (500 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (277,848 ) (218,817 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – (45,929 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,678 3,786 Shares withheld for taxes (6,571 ) (3,600 ) Other financing activity (20,571 ) (19,525 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,464 ) (65,268 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 81,280 25,060 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 25,308 248 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 106,588 $ 25,308







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Workdays 61 62 Operating ratio 84.2 % 89.4 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,346 1,233 9.2 22.07 19.89 11.0 LTL shipments (1) 1,888 1,859 1.6 30.96 29.98 3.3 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 22.24 $ 18.60 19.6 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $ 18.89 $ 16.57 14.0 LTL revenue/shipment $ 317.04 $ 246.88 28.4 LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 269.30 $ 219.94 22.4 LTL pounds/shipment 1,426 1,327 7.5 LTL length of haul (2) 924 898 2.9 (1 ) In thousands. (2 ) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) Year Over Year Year Over Year % Amount/Workday % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Workdays 252 254 Operating ratio 85.4 % 90.1 % LTL tonnage (1) 5,401 4,842 11.5 21.43 19.06 12.4 LTL shipments (1) 7,730 7,371 4.9 30.68 29.02 5.7 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 20.68 $ 18.33 12.8 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $ 17.72 $ 16.27 8.9 LTL revenue/shipment $ 289.00 $ 240.86 20.0 LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 247.56 $ 213.71 15.8 LTL pounds/shipment 1,397 1,314 6.3 LTL length of haul (2) 913 879 3.9 (1 ) In thousands. (2 ) In miles.



