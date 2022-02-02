Medicenna to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
TORONTO and HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") , TSX:MDNA" style="display: inline-block;">MDNA, TSX:MDNA, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on February 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET to report its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-9716 from the Canada and the United States or (201) 493-6779 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 13726690. To access the live webcast, please go visit
About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's early-stage BiSKITs™ program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically "cold" tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.
Further Information For further information about the Company please contact: Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.com Investor Contact For more investor information, please contact: Dan Ferry, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
