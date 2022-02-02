Global Health Insurance Market Size [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 3,038.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% - Fortune Business Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Health Insurance market size to grow from USD 2,088.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3,038.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period. The global health insurance market size is set to gain momentum from the rising development of online sales channels by various firms through social media and digital marketing. In November 2019, for instance, Solv introduced a mobile app to help customers keep track of their insurance and book appointments.

Inclusion of COVID-19 Protection Coverage to Affect Growth Positively

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the gaps in the healthcare systems worldwide. At the same time, it has highlighted the significance of universal health coverage (UHC). Health insurance has become the need of the house as several companies including COVID-19 protection coverage in their schemes to fulfil the high demand. We are providing authentic research reports to help you select the best strategy to regain business confidence.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/health-insurance-market-101985





Individuals Segment to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Rising Benefits of These Plans

The market is segmented based on service providers, insurance type, network providers, end-users, and geography. By service providers, it is divided into public providers and private providers. Based on insurance type, it is segregated into critical illness insurance, medical insurance, and others. On the basis of network providers, it is fragmented into exclusive provider organizations (EPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), point of services (POS), and preferred provider organizations (PPOs). By end-users, it is bifurcated into individuals and corporates. Amongst these, the individuals segment is set to generate the largest market share in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of benefits offered by such plans.

Increasing Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Augment Growth

The surging aging population across the globe is one of the major factors responsible for the health insurance market growth in the upcoming years. The geriatric population is majorly suffering from various chronic diseases, such as arthritis, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Also, the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles would also propel growth. The National Cancer Institute, for instance, declared that in 2020, approximately 606,520 people died of cancer in the U.S. Besides, 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide. Hence, the spurring treatment cost would accelerate the demand for these type of insurance policies. However, the lack of awareness of such policies, especially in developing economies may obstruct growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/health-insurance-market-101985





Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America held USD 953.7 billion in terms of the health insurance market share in 2020. It is set to retain its leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing initiatives by government bodies to provide cost-effective Medicaid and Medicare. At the same time, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies would boost regional growth.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to remain in the second position owing to the rising awareness about the advantages of using health insurance plans. In Asia Pacific, the introduction of novel schemes by state and central governments would aid growth.





Quick Buy - Health Insurance Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101985





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

CVS Health Corporation (Aetna health) (Woonsocket, U.S.)

Humana Inc (Louisville, U.S.)

Centene Corporation (St. Louis, U.S.)

Cigna Corporation (Bloomfield, U.S.)

United HealthCare Services, Inc (Edina, U.S.)

Allianz (Munich, Germany)

National Insurance Company Limited. (Kolkata, India)

Anthem Health Insurance (Indianapolis, Indiana)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (Tampa, U.S.)

Bupa Global (London, U.K.)

Other Players





Global Health Insurance Market Segmentation:

By Service Provider:

Private Providers

Public Providers

By Product Type:

Medical Insurance

Critical Illness Insurance

By Network Provider:

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Point of Services (POS)

Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs)

By End User:

Corporates

Individuals

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/health-insurance-market-101985





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us: