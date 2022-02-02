Global Needle Coke Market to Witness Growth Stoked by a Rise in the Consumption of Lithium Batteries, says Fortune Business Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global needle coke market is likely to gain momentum from the ongoing industrial development in energy, construction, transportation, and aviation industry. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Needle Coke Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Petroleum Derived, Coal Tar Pitch), by Grade (Intermediate, Premium, Super Premium), by Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Battery, Special Carbon Material), and Geography Forecast till 2029," needle coke is being utilized the most in battery, aluminium, and steel manufacturing units. This is likely to impact the global market positively. Additionally, it plays a very important role in the steel recycling process.



Companies in the global Needle Coke Market research report:

GrafTech International Ltd

Graphite India Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

JXTG Holdings

Sumitomo Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Sojitz Ject Corporation

Posco Chemical Company

C-Chem Co., Ltd.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Phillips 66

Baotailong New Material Co.,Ltd.

Bao-steel Group

Seadrift Coke LP

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Petrocokes Japan Ltd

Immense Growth Opportunities in Wind and Solar Power to Favor Growth in Europe

The global needle coke market is geographically divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to witness notable growth in the market because of the persistent development in the production and exploration activities of hydrocarbon. Also, the ongoing strategic development in transportation, industrial products, electronics & telecommunication, and infrastructure will contribute to the overall needle coke market growth in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is witnessing a rise in the rate of steel utilization which is anticipated to propel the market. This is mainly because of the increasing focus on energy security which has further led to numerous growth opportunities in wind and solar power industries. Technological advancement is also aiding in the needle coke market growth in this region.

Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific has a huge growth potential. This is because of the existence of several prominent graphite electrode manufacturers in the region. This is coupled with the rising adoption of lithium batteries in China. India, one of the fastest developing countries in Asia Pacific, is slowly opening its door to immense development opportunities. The Middle East and Africa is growing day by day due to its advanced production and exploration activities for gas and oil. This region is also exporting petroleum products and are involved in hydrocarbon business. These factors are likely to drive the needle coke market in this region.

COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis on Needle Coke Market

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.

Key Market Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge Through Strategic Joint Ventures

Two Chinese companies, namely, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd, a manufacturer of premium steel products and Fangda Carbon, a manufacturer and seller of carbon products announced that they have jointly set up Ultra-High Power (UHP) grade graphite electrode plant in August 2018. The plant is named Boafang Carbon Material Technology Co. Ltd. The companies also revealed that the unit capacity is anticipated to be approximately 100,000 tons per year. The operation will commence from 2020. Shanghai Baosteel Chemicals possesses 51% share in this new company and the registered amount of this joint venture is USD 190 million. Reliance Industries Ltd., a multinational conglomerate company, headquartered in Mumbai, announced that it has approached three leading oil marketing companies to purchase petroleum coke, also known as petcoke from them in August 2018. It was done for firing its $5 billion petcoke gasifiers.

Highlights of the Needle Coke Market Report:

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging industry. This report analyses for various segments across geographies

Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the industry.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new launching, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Key Industry Development

In August 2018, The two Chinese companies Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd and Fangda Carbon are jointly setting up UHP (Ultra-High Power) grade graphite electrode plant under the subsidiary of ‘Boafang Carbon Material Technology Co. Ltd., The plant capacity is expected to be around 100,000 tonnes per year and planned to put it in operations by 2020.

In August 2018, Reliance Industries Ltd. has approached leading oil companies to buy petroleum coke from them to fire its $5 billion petcoke gasifiers.

Major table of contents:

Needle Coke Market Introduction and Market Overview

Research Regions

Research Scope and Market Size Estimation

Industry Trends

Drivers

Future Challenges

Market Restraints

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Needle Coke Market Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Revenue and Growth Rate

Industry News and Policies by Regions

Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Applications

TOC Continued ………

