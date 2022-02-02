Cowen Fixed Income Outsourced Trading Continues Team Expansion With Appointment of John Orrock as Managing Director

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen COWN ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced the expansion of its Fixed Income Outsourced Trading team with the appointment of John Orrock as Managing Director. He will be based in the UK and will report directly to Joram Siegel, Head of Fixed Income Outsourced Trading.

"Cowen Fixed Income Outsourced Trading is undergoing a period of significant growth, with demand for services in this asset class continuing to rise," said Mr. Siegel. "We are delighted to welcome John to our rapidly growing team. He has a wealth of experience and long-standing relationships which we believe will be invaluable in helping us to achieve our ambitious growth plans whilst also continuing to deliver value and exceptional service to clients."

In this role, created due to significant client demand, Mr. Orrock will work closely with the firm's existing team of traders to help Cowen's current global client-base access liquidity while supporting expansion efforts of Cowen's Fixed Income Outsourced Trading capabilities throughout Europe and Asia.

Cowen Outsourced Trading introduced Fixed Income as an asset class in January 2021, providing buy-side clients with an institutional-grade desk and access to a breadth of competitively priced liquidity and high-quality execution and reporting. This is supported by a robust technology stack that provides a highly scalable global platform for clients active in Fixed Income securities.

Mr. Orrock said, "I am pleased to be joining Cowen, a market leader in Outsourced Trading. Cowen had the vision to enter the Fixed Income space, applying its experience to this unique asset class where we can provide high value service to our clients."

Mr. Orrock is a seasoned industry professional with over 25 years of experience in Fixed Income markets. He spent 17 years as Head of Trading at BlueBay Asset Management, and most recently worked as Head of Emerging Markets and Outsourcing at Aurel Partners, a division of BGC.

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides global multi-asset trading and post-trade solutions for investment managers wishing to outsource their entire desk or supplement an existing trading operation. The firm has seen unprecedented growth over the last few years, which included the introduction of both fixed income and FX as additional asset classes.

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, Cowen Outsourced Trading has over 40 highly experienced traders and over 70 post-trade professionals, delivering customised solutions to more than 200 clients worldwide. These solutions bring together the best execution, valuable market colour, sell-side networks, liquidity sources, execution capabilities and middle- and back-office operational support.

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen's Outsourced Trading solution is offered in the US through Cowen Prime Services LLC, a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and internationally through Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is regulated by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. For further information, visit www.cowen.com

Media Contact for Europe: Media Contact for US: The Realization Group Gagnier Communications Vanessa Green/Melanie Budden Dan Gagnier +44 (0)771 333 2303 646-569-5897 vanessa.green@therealizationgroup.com dg@gagnierfc.com



