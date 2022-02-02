Proactive news headlines including Cauldron Energy, Horizon Minerals, Calima Energy and Musgrave Minerals

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Sydney, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) continued to make progress across its gold, uranium and river sands projects in the final quarter of 2021. Click here
- Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received further strong high-grade gold drilling results from the Crake and Coote projects, within the Binduli Gold Project area, 8 kilometres west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here
- Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has ended the first month of the year producing 4,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from its oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada. Click here
- Musgrave Minerals Ltd (MGVMF appears to be sitting on a bonanza with assays from the newly discovered Mosaic target south of White Heat within the flagship Cue Project in Western Australia returning bonanza-grade results and driving share prices higher. Click here
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has appointed pharmaceutical industry expert Hester Larkin to its board as a non-executive director. Click here
- Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has identified a new large-scale rare earths and base metals project area during a geochemical and geophysical review on the northern Barkly Tableland within the North Barkly Project in the Northern Territory. Click here
- Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has moved to increase its holding around the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, by claiming an additional 2,700 hectares of adjacent land as part of the company's aggressive land acquisition strategy. Click here
- Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has tabled the latest batch of drilling assays from the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, where it has unearthed strong regional gold results that enhance the project's multi-deposit potential. Click here
- Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL)'s infill drilling at its 100%-owned McDermitt Lithium Project in the US continues to deliver multiple near-surface lithium intercepts. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has added a further 8.1 square kilometres of lithium prospective tenure to its Paradox Lithium Brine Project in Utah, US, targeting geological formations and units from which lithium brine has previously been recovered. Click here
- Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH)'s exploration studies have highlighted strong prospectivity including for lithium at its Dundas Project in the Albany Fraser Orogen, Western Australia. Click here
- Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has kicked off its planned 2022 drilling campaign and exploration field work program at the province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon, central Africa. Click here
- Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has recapped its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives across the December quarter. Click here
- Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has partnered with sustainable supply chain traceability provider Circulor Ltd, to manage real-time traceability of its manganese products and enable E25 to create the first ESG-transparent manganese supply chain. Click here
- Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) had a highly productive December quarter, making significant advances across its main activities, which include advancing its cancer drug R&D pipeline, trialling Veyonda® in both cancer and septic shock and progressing its Pharmorage platform. Click here
- AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) made strong exploration progress during the December quarter, advancing exploration drilling at its Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (WMXCF has made further headway at its namesake WA gold plant as it advances a multi-stage development strategy. Click here
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.