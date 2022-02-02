FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CHGG, HOOD, MARA and RETA

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.



Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Class: Shares issued either in or after the July 2021 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 15, 2022

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-hood/

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)

Class Period: October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 15, 2022

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqcm-mara/

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)

Class Period: November 14, 2016 and December 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 18, 2022

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgm-reta/

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 22, 2022

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-chgg/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

